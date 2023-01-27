FOX 9 at the St. Paul Winter Carnival

article

FOX 9 is hosting a live special on Feb. 2 from the St. Paul Winter Carnival, which began in 1886 and is the oldest winter festival in the United States.

Randy Meier and Kelcey Carlson will be on the anchor desk in Rice Park, Ian Leonard will be live from events in Landmark Center, and Rob Olson will cover the Snow Park at the Fairgrounds. FOX 9 viewers are invited to come out to any of the locations to catch the live action.

This year's Winter Carnival offers classic traditions as well as new events. See a full list of events on Feb. 2 below.

CynCity Walking Tours:

Multiple locations

12p.m. to 4 p.m.

$20 per person

Walk through skyways, inside buildings and along streets as CynCity Tours serves up gangsters, haunts and history in downtown Saint Paul. Both the Gangsterland and Union Depot tours are offered on February 2. Reserve your tickets here.

Helicopter rides and dinner:

Holman's Table

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$250 per person

This is a helicopter ride and dinner for two people at Holman’s Table. The helicopter ride departs from the tarmac at Holman’s Table and lasts approximately 7 minutes with dinner served after your flight. Alcoholic beverages and gratuities are not included.

Call 612-261-1620 for reservations.

Ice Fishing Tournament:

Minnesota Public Waters throughout the state

All day

$20 per person

To enter the tournament, download the FishDonkey Mobile App through the App Store on your mobile phone and search for 'Winter Carnival'. Fish caught in any public waters can be submitted.

Rondo Night:

Landmark Center

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Free admission

This evening will include live performances, food, art, and surprise guests. Learn about the vibrant history of Rondo while supporting minority artisans and organizations at this event.

Snow Park at the Fair:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

Snow sculptors will create their displays from January 27 through January 29. Finished sculptures will remain on display for the duration of the Winter Carnival and will be individually lit after dark for a special viewing and photography experience.

Winter Carnival Memorabilia Display:

North Gallery, Landmark Center

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

A collection of Winter Carnival items throughout the years presented by Marilyn DiMartino. Visit with Marilyn and other volunteers about the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.