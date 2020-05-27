St. Paul to require face masks indoors starting June 1

The city of St. Paul will soon require face masks inside all city buildings and licensed businesses starting June 1.

Mayor Melvin Carter announced the executive order Wednesday evening after Minneapolis mandated face masks in nearly all indoor places last week.

The facemask order will apply to everyone except young children at risk of suffocation or people who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask. People in the city can wear cloth face coverings. Medical-grade masks are not required.

Parking lot, sidewalk dining for bars and restaurants

He also signed an executive order that will allow restaurants, bars and other businesses to apply to use parking lots, surrounding spaces and outdoor patios as seating areas so they can safely open under the Governor’s new Stay Safe MN restrictions that go into effect June 1. Minneapolis and Bloomington put similar orders into effect last week.

The order suspends some off-street parking requirements for restaurants and will help expedite sidewalk café license applications and waives related fees.

Parking lot usage, temporary road closures and use of park space for patio or sale space are also included in the order.

Both orders go into effect June 1.