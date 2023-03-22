St. Paul teenager sentenced in torture case of 2 young children

A 19-year-old who pled guilty to torturing two young children was sentenced in Ramsey County court on Monday.

Jamie Rae Wilson, 19, and Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, were previously charged with two counts of child torture for their alleged involvement in the extensive injuries found on a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl in September 2022.

Wilson pled guilty in January and was sentenced to serve 57 months or around 4.75 years. The 19-year-old has already served 177 days towards her sentence and will serve the remainder at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.

Calzada-Russette also pled guilty in January and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3. According to the plea agreement, Calzada-Russette is expected to receive the same sentence as Wilson. The maximum penalty for this crime is 25 years behind bars.

A doctor who evaluated the two children told investigators that this was "the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years," court documents say.