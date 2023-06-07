St. Paul SWAT rescues family after armed suspect invades home

St. Paul Police SWAT members rescued a family who was trapped in a basement after an armed suspect invaded their home.

Shortly before midnight the St. Paul Police Department was called to the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue on a report of shots fired that resulted in a standoff inside a home.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing shots fired and a man on foot firing a gun. As officers were securing the scene and looking for a suspect, they heard additional shots in the area.

A short time later a 911 call came in from a home on the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue, saying a male armed with a gun had broken into their home.

According to police, multiple family members were in the home at the time, with people upstairs able to escape and run to awaiting officers. A second group of residents in the basement stayed on the phone with 911, while remaining hidden.

The suspect was reported to be in the basement near the second group of family members, who said they could hear the suspect moving around, according to police.

The 911 caller reported hearing a possible struggle, at which time St. Paul Police SWAT members then entered the home to rescue the remaining family members.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police report no injuries.

A firearm was found at the scene, and recovered by police.