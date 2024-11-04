Suspected stabbing in St. Paul apartment building leaves man dead: Police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a suspected stabbing at a St. Paul apartment building left one man dead on Sunday evening.
What we know
Police were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report that someone had been injured during an assault at an apartment building on the 300 block of North Dale Street.
Authorities say officers were directed to a hallway where a man was "unconscious and barely breathing." Police noticed the man was suffering from "puncture injuries" to his torso, and he was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
Police say a suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into an altercation, which led to the victim being "gravely injured," the press release reads.
Sunday's incident was the 25th homicide of 2024 in St. Paul, according to the press release.
What we don’t know
Further details about the victim or his identity remain unknown. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause of death.
Police did not share further information about the altercation or say exactly how the man was injured, but the press release indicates it was a "suspected stabbing."
The suspect has not yet been officially charged as of Monday morning.