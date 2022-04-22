St. Paul Farmers Market kicks off 2022 spring season + carnitas recipe

article

Saturday morning kicked off the start of the spring market at the St. Paul Farmers Market. Activities include crafts for kids, free yoga, vendor demos and samplings, and a donations drive.

One of the vendor demonstrations that will be featured at the market Saturday is Pork Shoulder Carnitas. Linda Noble, owner of Farm on Wheels, joins FOX 9 Morning News on Saturday to preview that dish, which her son Dillion will demonstrate at the farmers market. Recipe below.

Recipe: Pork Shoulder Carnitas

Ingredients

4-pound pork butt, and cut into 2-inch cubes

1 Fresh pork shank

1 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1 onion, peeled and halved

2 bay leaves

1 tsp dried oregano

2 Tb fresh lime juice

2 cups water

1 medium orange, juiced, and keep the spent halves

If you like some heat: 1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp red chili pepper flakes you can add more to your taste

Pork Carnitas Tacos (FOX 9)

Cooking instructions

I prefer bone-in pork shoulder it adds more flavor. Cut along the blade, it's okay to leave bigger pieces of meat on the bone it will fall off after cooking. With the deboned pieces, cut into 2-inch cubes (this will allow the spices and seasonings to soak into the meat better.) Trim the meat off the shank bone too.

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat to 300 degrees. Combine all the listed ingredients with the meat in a large Dutch oven or roasting pan also don't forget to add the bones and the spent orange halves and juice.

Cover pot and place into the oven. Cook until the meat falls apart when prodded with a fork, about 2 hours. You can also complete this step in a crockpot set on high for 6-7 hours. You will have more liquid to reduce in the next step, however.

Remove the pot from the oven and turn on the broiler. Strain the broth from the meat and discard the oranges, onion, etc., and set the broth aside for later. Shred the meat and place it on a large foil-lined baking sheet pan.

Reduce the broth over high heat on the stove and boil until the liquid thickens and becomes syrupy about 20 – 30 minutes. You should have about 1 C of liquid remaining when it is finished.

Take the reduced broth and drizzle it over the pork. Try not to break up the pork any further. Taste and add additional salt and pepper or chili pepper flakes.

Place the baking sheet pan on the lower-middle rack of the oven and broil until the top of the meat is well browned and the edges are slightly crisp about 5 to 8 minutes. Flip the pieces of meat and broil the other side until well browned and edges are slightly crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Serve warm in a tortilla with all your favorite toppings.