St. Paul shooting investigated as murder-suicide

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

There is a large police presence outside of the Minnehaha Apartments in St. Paul Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday said it is investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday as a murder-suicide. 

Police say evidence indicates Jonathan Evans, 18, of St. Paul, fatally shot his cousin, 27-year-old Tracey Loving, of St. Paul, in the apartment. He then took his own life outside the building. 

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Minnehaha Apartments complex on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. 