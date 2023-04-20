St. Paul shooting investigated as murder-suicide

article

The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday said it is investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday as a murder-suicide.

Police say evidence indicates Jonathan Evans, 18, of St. Paul, fatally shot his cousin, 27-year-old Tracey Loving, of St. Paul, in the apartment. He then took his own life outside the building.

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Minnehaha Apartments complex on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East.