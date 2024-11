article

The Brief A shooting in St. Paul left one person dead. Police responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue early Friday afternoon. Police say they will hold a media availability when more information becomes available.



One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul, according to the police.

What we know

Police were at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue in St. Paul at 3 p.m.

Law enforcement say they will hold a media availability when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.