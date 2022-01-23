St. Paul Police: Woman killed in domestic dispute, man arrested

Police say a woman was killed in a domestic dispute in St. Paul's North End neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence on the 1400 block of Dale Street North, according to the St. Paul Police Department. When they arrived, police say they found an unresponsive 67-year-old woman who was badly beaten. St. Paul fire medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officers say a 66-year-old man was there when they arrived. Police quickly determined he was the suspect, detained him, interviewed him and booked him into Ramsey County Jail. He is awaiting murder charges.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and her cause of death.

Police are investigating the case as the city's fifth homicide of 2022.

Earlier this weekend, another woman died in the North End neighborhood. She was shot and killed just after midnight Saturday on the 40 block of Lyton Place.