Driver crashes into St. Paul police squad car responding to 911 call

article

A St. Paul police officer was responding to a burglary in progress when a car crashed into his squad car and another car at an intersection Thursday morning.

According to St. Paul police, a police officer was driving a marked police squad car southbound on White Bear Avenue with the lights and siren on, responding to a burglary in progress. When the officer approached the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Maryland Avenue East, the light was red. Cars at the intersection yielded for the squad car to proceed through the intersection, but as the officer drove through, a Toyota Camry was being driven eastbound on Maryland Avenue East and crashed into the squad car in the intersection.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Camry then hit a Hyundai Sonata which had pulled over for the squad car.

The occupants of the Hyundai were evaluated at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital, police said. The driver of the Toyota had to be assisted out of the car and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota and the police officer were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul police are investigating the crash.