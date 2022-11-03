St. Paul Police searching for two missing teens Anastasia Miller and Znaya Gordon

article

St. Paul Police are asking for the public's help locating two teenage girls who were last seen Tuesday evening in the Dayton Bluff neighborhood.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the girls as Anastasia Miller, 17, and Znaya Gordon, 16. They were last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday leaving a residence on foot on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East in St. Paul.

Miller is described as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, a maroon sweatshirt with the word "pink" on it, and carrying a tan backpack.

Gordon is described as being 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and blue jacket with the word "love" written on it in white letters.

The BCA said the teens are known to hang out in the downtown St. Paul area. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.