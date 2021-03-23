St. Paul police respond to 3 fatal overdoses within 4-hour period

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are reporting an increase in drug overdoses so far this year, many of which were fatal.

Authorities said there have already been 30 fatal overdoses this year. Last year, police reported 82 suspected overdose deaths, a 78% increase from 2019.

Within a four-hour span overnight, police responded to three deaths involving drugs or alcohol.

At about 10 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carroll Avenue on a suspected overdose and found medics working to revive a 39-year-old man. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about midnight, officers responded to a call for help on the 1500 block of Marion Street. There, they found medics trying to save a 27-year-old man who'd overdosed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, at about 1 a.m., two squads were called to an apartment on the 400 block of Pierce Street to assist medics. Shortly after the officers got there, a 34-year-old woman who'd been drinking throughout the night was pronounced dead.

"We're working hard to reverse this troubling trend," the police department wrote on Facebook. "Your officers carry Narcan and have used it frequently to save lives. Our Community Outreach and Stabilization (COAST) Unit follows up with survivors to offer assistance and attempt to connect people with recovery resources. Whenever possible, we try to get people the services they need."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, contact the Ramsey County Chemical Health Unit, an access point for state-licensed chemical dependency services. You can call 651-266-4008 or visit the Drug Abuse Hotline.