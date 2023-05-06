St. Paul Police: One shot dead in St. Anthony Park early Saturday

A man was shot and killed in a shooting in St. Paul early Saturday morning, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department says they were called to the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. on a report of someone being shot.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who was suffering from multiple gun shout wounds.

Fire medics called for an ambulance that transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrested have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.