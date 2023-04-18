St. Paul police move impound due to flooding

article

The St. Paul Police Department is moving its impound lot due to flooding concerns along the Mississippi River.

The current police impound lot is located on Barge Channel Road, off Concord Street, just south of the St. Paul Airport along the Mississippi River. It will close starting on Wednesday.

The lot will move to 245 Maryland Avenue East (the old Kmart building) and is expected to resume operations on Friday. The lot will be open on Maryland Avenue seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks residents to avoid driving to either location until they firm up the reopening time. Further information is available on the city's website.