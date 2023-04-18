Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
St. Paul police move impound due to flooding

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:48PM
St. Paul Police Department
FOX 9
article

Flooding along the river near the impound lot. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is moving its impound lot due to flooding concerns along the Mississippi River.

The current police impound lot is located on Barge Channel Road, off Concord Street, just south of the St. Paul Airport along the Mississippi River. It will close starting on Wednesday.

The lot will move to 245 Maryland Avenue East (the old Kmart building) and is expected to resume operations on Friday. The lot will be open on Maryland Avenue seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks residents to avoid driving to either location until they firm up the reopening time. Further information is available on the city's website.