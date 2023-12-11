Intruder killed during St. Paul home invasion: Police

article

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting during a home invasion early Monday morning in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a home invasion on the 1300 block of Englewood Avenue, police said. A female 911 called to report an intruder at the home who was known to her. Then, a male at the home got on the phone and said he had fired multiple shots at the intruder and the intruder was down on the front porch of the home.

Police say they received a second 911 call from the area of the home, with a man saying he was dying but didn't answer any questions from dispatch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. The man was transported to Regions Hospital, but he died hours later from his injuries.

According to police, investigators from the homicide unit are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is determining the identity of the victim and his cause of death.