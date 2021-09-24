St. Paul police investigate double shooting that left 1 man dead

article

A double shooting Friday evening on the northside of St. Paul left one man dead and the other seriously hurt, officers report.

Police were called out to the 1200 block of Westminster Street just before 7 p.m. for the shooting. At the scene, they found a man who was not responsive and had been shot. Police and medics tried to revive the man but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police learned a second victim had arrived at Regions Hospital from a private vehicle. He is undergoing surgery with what police say are serious injuries.

The investigation along Westminster Street is ongoing. No arrests in the shooting have been made at this time.