St. Paul police arrest man on ‘suspicion of murder’ in woman’s death

St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman early Friday morning in the city’s Lowertown neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East around 2:50 a.m. for what was initially a "suicide in progress," according to the press release.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman unconscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators spoke with a 44-year-old man at the scene. He was taken into custody and booked on "suspicion of murder." Police did not say what led them to believe the death was a homicide or how the man could have been involved.

The man is currently being held in Ramsey County Jail and has not been officially charged.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the cause of death pending an autopsy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not released any additional details since Saturday morning.