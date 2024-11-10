Hunting accident: Man shot in Norman County

The Brief A hunting accident left a man with a gunshot wound in Norman County. The man is expected to survive. The shooting happened during the opening weekend of Minnesota's firearm deer hunting season.



A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a hunting accident in Norman County.

What we know

Authorities say they responded to a reported hunting accident in an area north of Perley, Minn. in Lee Township around 10:43 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies from the Norman County Sheriff's Office then found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said the man was taken to a hospital in Fargo and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened during the opening weekend of Minnesota's firearm deer hunting season.

What we don't know

The Norman County Sheriff's Office did not say where the man was shot.

Authorities have not specified if the accidental shooting was self-inflicted or not.