90-year-old woman dies from October house fire in Minneapolis

The Brief On Oct. 5, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a report of a fire with a woman still inside the home. Firefighters later determined the fire had been caused by a candle that ignited nearby combustibles, or an electrical failure related to a television. On Nov. 8, authorities provided an update that she had died from her injuries.



Authorities say a 90-year-old woman has died from injuries that stemmed from a house fire in Minneapolis in October.

What we know

On Oct. 5, around 3:40 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department was sent to a possible fire located at 4429 16th Ave S. When they arrived, crews found a 90-year-old woman sitting on a chair in the kitchen having difficulty breathing.

Firefighters provided aid before she was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance, then sent to a local hospital in serious condition.

After further investigation, fire crews found that the house was covered in soot from a small fire in the living room that had since been put out prior to their arrival.

It was later determined that the fire was likely caused by a candle that ignited nearby combustibles, or an electrical failure related to the television. The fire was classified as accidental.

Victim update

On Nov. 8, the Minneapolis Fire Department sent an update saying the woman had died from her injuries.

Fire fatalities

The woman’s death brings the total of fire-related fatalities in Minneapolis to four so far in 2024.