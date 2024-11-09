Lebanon Hills Regional Park sexual assault reports prompt extra police patrols

The Brief Eagan police say a reported sexual assault on Thursday, Nov. 7 is similar to an incident that happened in September. Authorities say the most recent assault happened when the female victim was walking alone. Police have increased patrols in the area and are asking the public to be vigilant.



Law enforcement agencies in Eagan said there will be more patrols in and around Lebonon Hills Regional Park after two sexual assault reports in the area.

What we know

The Eagan Police Department said a sexual assault happened in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Thursday, Nov. 7 around 11 a.m.

The female victim was reportedly walking alone along the trail system when she was attacked, according to police.

Law enforcement officials say a similar incident was reported near the same location back on Sept. 7 around 4:30 p.m., but the victim in that attack was able to get away.

Both the Eagan Police Department and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office are increasing patrols in and around the park.

Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and travel with someone when using the park trail system.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the tip line at 651-675-5799 or send an email to eaganpd@eaganmn.gov.

What we don't know

Investigators say they have "limited suspect information" and no suspect description has been released.