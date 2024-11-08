Northern MN propane tank explosion: 5 children and their father in critical condition

The Brief Authorities are warning the public to be cautious after a propane tank explosion left five children and their father in critical condition. State Fire Marshal investigators say a propane cylinder that was believed to be empty contained enough gas to fill a storage container. Authorities say the explosion was caused by a spark from a cigarette lighter.



State authorities are urging the public to be cautious after residual gas from a propane tank fueled an explosion in a Bagley storage unit that critically injured five children and their father.

The injured children, all between the ages of six and 14 years old, along with their father, remain in critical but stable condition, authorities say.

What officials are saying

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Fire Marshal division said the explosion happened when a "cigarette lighter ignited a leaking propane tank that exploded inside a storage container".

Investigators determined a 100-pound propane cylinder that was believed to be empty had "enough residual gas to fill the storage container to dangerous levels."

DPS officials are also sharing the following propane safety tips:

Propane tanks should be stored outside.

Never assume that a propane tank is empty because even a small amount of residual gas can create a potentially explosive atmosphere in a confined space.

Alarms should be installed in any areas with propane heating units, including homes, campers, fish houses and other areas with propane heating units. Types of available alarms include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and explosive gas detectors.

State Fire Marshal Dan Krier shared the following statement on the incident:

"This family faces a long road to recovery, but they are bravely sharing their story so that nobody else experiences such a devastating accident. We hope this family’s tragedy serves as a reminder to take precautions when storing and handling propane."

Officials are also emphasizing that the area should be evacuated if anyone smells a "mercaptan odor", also known as the familiar "gas" smell, and to not turn on any appliances or lights.

Gas can be ignited even by the smallest spark, officials say.

Explosion background

The explosion happened on Monday, Nov. 4, around 12:30 p.m. at a storage unit off 370th Street north of Bagley. Bagley is a small city about 25 miles west of Bemidji.

The father, along with his kids, reportedly went to the storage container to retrieve toys.

DPS officials say the family did not recognize the smell before the cigarette lighter sparked the explosion.

A GoFundMe page identifies the children as five brothers. The fundraiser says the boys are in stable condition but had to be flown to a hospital in Hennepin County. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $66,000 to support the family.