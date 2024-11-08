Racist messages on phones received by Minnesotans, across the US

The Brief Black Minnesotans and people across the U.S. have reported receiving racist text messages i racist days that appear automated. FOX 9 spoke with one man who received the message, and reached out to a school district whose students have also been affected.



Across the U.S. and Minnesota there have been reports of text messages referring to slavery and plantations.

What we know

One black man from Brooklyn Center showed FOX 9 the text message he received, which included the language below:

A copy of the text message that many people of color have received around the U.S. in the last few days.

It is something Benson Webb didn’t want to look at after reading. He believes he was targeted.

"The color of my skin to be honest with you, because they feel comfortable making those jokes or making those sayings," said Webb. "They feel like the political system or the landscape will change in the favor of that happening."

School district involvement

The same messages were sent to black students at a Hopkins middle school, with the district sending out a statement that said in part:

We recognize that the outcome of the election has and will continue to spark instances of racism… Let us be clear: messages like these have no place in Hopkins Schools.

The Hopkins School District is telling parents to talk to their kids about how they may be feeling after seeing the offensive message.

The FBI and other agencies continue to investigate.