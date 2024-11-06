Minnesota election results: Lottery revenue ballot measure passes

The Brief Minnesotans were asked on their ballots if the state should continue to put lottery dollars toward the environment. This was first approved by voters in 1988, and 77% of Minnesotans voted "yes" in support of the amendment as of Wednesday morning.



Minnesotans voted in favor of renewing the state constitutional amendment to put lottery dollars toward the environment.

Find other election results here.

A majority of voters across the state voted "yes" in favor of renewing the constitutional amendment for another 25 years to allocate 40% of the state's lottery revenues into a trust aimed at protecting Minnesota's environment and natural resources, which was first approved in 1988.

Result of Minnesota's constitutional amendment question

Results for Minnesota's constitutional amendment ballot question started to come in when polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find the results below or by clicking here.

Results of the Minnesota ballot question, by county

Results of how Minnesotans voted for the state Constitutional amendment, broken down by county, started to come in after polls closed after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find the results below or by clicking here.

On Minnesota’s 2024 ballot, voters are asked the question, "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?"

The amendment seeks to codify the use of lottery funds to support its state conservation projects.

Not voting on the measure is counted as a "no" vote.

More information on the ballot question

Voters first approved the measure in 1988, which led to $700 million in funding for 1,700 different projects.

Without its approval, the authorization is set to expire in 2025.

If the new measure is approved, no less than 40% of the state lottery proceeds will head to the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, and it will extend lottery funding for environmental projects to the end of 2050.