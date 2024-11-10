Hunter shot in the head in rural Moorhead

The Brief A man was shot in the head while hunting in rural Moorhead. The hunter was airlifted to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.



A hunter was airlifted to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during the opening weekend of Minnesota's firearm deer hunting season.

What we know

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hunter was shot in the head Saturday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the area of the 4600 block of 90th Avenue North just before 8 a.m. in rural Moorhead.

Deputies then found the hunter, a 34-year-old man from Dilworth, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The hunter was then airlifted to the hospital.

What we don't know

The Clay County Sheriff's Office did not specify if the man shot himself or if someone else was involved.

Authorities have not released any information on the hunter's current condition.