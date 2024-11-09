Person killed in St. Paul police-involved shooting, BCA investigating

article

A person was killed in a shooting involving St. Paul police officers Saturday afternoon.

What we know

According to the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD), officers were involved in a shooting that left one person dead just after 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bay Street and Watson Avenue.

Police say that no officers were injured in the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says they are investigating the use-of-force incident.

What we don't know

Police have not released any other information on the shooting, or what led up to it.

It is unknown who the person was that was killed in the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.