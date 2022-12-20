St. Paul Payne-Phalen shooting leaves one dead, police investigating

Police responded to a scene that left a woman dead from being shot in the head in St. Paul Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday.

According to policed, officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East about a woman being shot at a residence.

Responding officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was unresponsive, not breathing and pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible for the woman’s death.

As of Tuesday no arrests have been made.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will positively identify the victim and determine her exact cause of death.