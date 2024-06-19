Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul minimum wage increase for small biz goes into effect next month

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 3:41pm CDT
Small Business
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A minimum wage increase for workers at small businesses in St. Paul is set to go into effect next month.

The increases come under a law signed by Mayor Melvin Carter in 2018. That law set the table for a series of minimum wage increases over the next decade, based on business size, that will ultimately put the minimum wage in St. Paul to at least $15 per hour by 2027.

Currently, as of Jan. 1, 2024, large businesses with 101 or more employees are required to pay at least $15.57 per hour.

Starting July 1, small businesses, with between six and 100 employees, will be required to pay $15 per hour. For micro businesses, with five or fewer workers, the minimum wage will increase to $12.25 per hour starting July 1. However, youth workers under age 18 for smaller employers can be paid $11.90 per hour.

Currently, the Minnesota state minimum wage is $10.85 per hour for large employers and $8.85 per hour for small businesses.

For more information on St. Paul's minimum wage law and future wage increases, you can click here.