St. Paul men indicted on conspiracy and assault of federal agent

Two men from St. Paul have been indicted for conspiracy and assault after charges say they conspired with each other to assault, intimidate and interfere with a law enforcement agent.

According to court documents, on March 30, 2023, Dion Darnell Miller, 27, and Aaron Maurice Admir Harris, 29, conspired to assault, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement agent by use of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Both Miller and Harris have been indicted with one count of conspiracy to assault a federal law enforcement officer, one count of assault upon a federal law enforcement officer, and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The case is the result of an investigation from several agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations, the Ramsey County Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

