St. Paul mayor: City is set for November vote on trash ordinance

A day after a court decision on the matter, St. Paul's mayor says the city will hold a referendum vote on the trash hauling measure in November -- but says the city also plans to examine the rationale behind the decision.

Mayor Melvin Carter spoke Friday afternoon, saying the city would prep for the vote but was interested in the reasoning for the decision by the state Supreme Court which ordered the vote.

"Our path forward won't be completely clear until we receive that information," Mayor Carter said. "But we will abide by the court's final determination. One matter has been decided: The ordinance will be on the ballot this November."

The mayor says the city took proactive steps to prepare for the ruling and, as per the court decision, the current trash plan will remain in effect through the vote, Mayor Carter said. Residents should place bins out as normal and will have to pay their bills as normal. The city says they will work to ensure trash collection will continue as planned through the vote date.

Last year, the city switched to the new program, that assigned trash haulers to certain sections of the city. The goal of the change was to create a uniform collection system across the city, to limit the number of garbage trucks moving through the city, and setting a flat rate for homeowners.

However, residents said the program ended up costing them more money, and they felt they should have had a say on the program.

Thursday, the state Supreme Court ruled on a legal challenge, saying the issue should be on the November ballot, but leaving the ordinance in place until November.