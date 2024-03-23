Expand / Collapse search
Man found unconscious on St. Paul sidewalk dies: Police

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 4:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
St. Paul police article

File photo St. Paul police.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after being found unconscious on a sidewalk in St. Paul early Saturday morning. 

According to St. Paul police, around 1 a.m., officers on patrol noticed a person down on the sidewalk near the intersection of Case Avenue and Arcade Street. Officers stopped to check on the man and found that he was unconscious and not breathing. 

Officers performed CPR on the man until St. Paul Fire medics took him to the hospital where he later died, police said. 

Law enforcement says that the man may have been in an altercation with people nearby and was assaulted before officers showed up. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the exact cause of death. 

St. Paul police are currently investigating the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650. 