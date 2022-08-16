St. Paul man indicted for string of armed robberies along University Avenue

A St. Paul man has been indicted for three armed robberies of grocery stores along University Avenue in St. Paul, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar said they indicted Nicholas Dancy, 38, for robbing three stores at gunpoint between May 27 and June 5, 2022. The stores he's accused of robbing are: Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food and Mid Market.

He allegedly used a gun to threaten workers and demand cash.

Dancy is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

His first appearance in court is Aug. 15.