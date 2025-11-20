St. Paul ICE raid: 14 people arrested for 'immigration violations'

The Brief A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said that 14 people were arrested by ICE at Bro Tex in St. Paul on Nov. 18. DHS says the 14 were arrested on "immigration violations." One of the 14 arrested had past domestic abuse charges, and another had reportedly committed a felony by re-entering the U.S. illegally.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 14 people at Bro Tex in St. Paul on Nov. 18.

New details in St. Paul ICE raid

What we know:

A DHS spokesperson said that ICE agents and other law enforcement partners executed a search warrant at Bro Tex.

According to DHS, ICE arrested 14 people for "immigration violations," including one person who DHS says has past domestic abuse charges and another who "committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S."

What they're saying:

The DHS spokesperson provided a statement, which said in part:

"Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to protect public safety, national security, and economic stability while rescuing individuals who may be victims of labor trafficking or exploitation. These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and threaten American communities."

Family seeks support after St. Paul ICE raid

Dig deeper:

ICE agents detained Alarcón Avila during a raid at Bro-Tex in St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 18, according to a GoFundMe shared by his family.

That GoFundMe set a goal of $25,000 to help families cover legal fees and the sudden loss of their main provider. That goal has been surpassed by the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 20.

His family says he has no criminal record and has been actively involved in the community, including working at the Minnesota State Fair as a cook for Turkey to Go for over a decade.

Avila's daughter, Karla Alarcon Hernandez, shared that her father has been committed to his education, taking GED classes, and participating in the West Side Community Organization.

Family members are meeting with lawyers to navigate the legal system, which they describe as cold and overwhelming.

Federal raid at Bro Tex in St. Paul

The backstory:

ICE and other federal agencies conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning at Bro Tex in St. Paul as part of a criminal investigation. The agency stated there was no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.

Protesters were present when immigration agents arrived at the business, having been tipped off about the raid. Demonstrators clashed with agents, who used chemical spray to disperse the crowd.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was on the scene and reported that federal agents used tear gas on some protesters, resulting in injuries.

"I saw a number of people flushing out their eyes because a number of them had been tear-gassed by the federal folks," said Carter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Carter said, "Though we don't have many details right now, I share the concern and fear this raises for our workers, families and entire community. Remember you have rights."

The City of St. Paul has immigration resources available on its website.

