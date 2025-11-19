ICE raid in St. Paul: What we know so far

The Brief A federal raid involving immigration officials in St. Paul led to clashes with protesters Tuesday morning. ICE has not provided details on arrests or alleged crimes. At vigil and press conference Wednesday morning, St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her stressed the need for better communication from federal agencies.



Tensions ran high on Tuesday in St. Paul following an ICE raid that resulted in clashes with protesters.

Federal raid at St. Paul business

What we know:

ICE and other federal agencies conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning at Bro Tex in St. Paul as part of a criminal investigation. The agency stated there was no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.

Protesters were present when immigration agents arrived at the business, having been tipped off about the raid. Demonstrators clashed with agents, who used chemical spray to disperse the crowd.

What we don't know:

ICE has not disclosed how many people were arrested or the specific crimes they are accused of.

Mayor's response and community frustration

What they're saying:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was on the scene and reported that federal agents used tear gas on some protesters, resulting in injuries.

"I saw a number of people flushing out their eyes because a number of them had been tear-gassed by the federal folks," said Carter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Carter said, "Though we don't have many details right now, I share the concern and fear this raises for our workers, families and entire community. Remember you have rights."

The City of St. Paul has immigration resources available on its website.

Vigil held Wednesday morning, officials call for better communication

An ICE raid in St. Paul on Nov. 18, 2025, led to clashes with protesters. This was captured by Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo and shared on social media. (Frederick Melo/Pioneer Press)

Local perspective:

The lack of information from ICE regarding the number of arrests and the reasons behind them is causing frustration within the community.

Leaders and community members gathered Wednesday morning at a press conference and vigil to condemn the recent violence, claiming federal agents assaulted people exercising their constitutional rights.

According to St. Paul City Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim, immigrant workers were removed from their jobs on Tuesday and placed into unmarked vans. When community members started documenting the incident, Kim said they were met with violence.

"Federal agents use chemical irritants, physical force, even their vehicles against our community members just utilizing their rights. Concerned and caring residents were shoved, thrown to the ground. One observer's foot was run over. This is not safety. This is not law enforcement. This is state violence," said Kim at the press conference.

Mayor-elect Kaohly Her said the federal agents were wearing gear labeled as "police" and this practice "creates confusion, undermines trust, and raises fundamental questions about who those officers really are."

Her added, "Any federal agent operating in our city should be clearly identified both by name and agency. Misusing the police label is misleading and unacceptable."

The mayor-elect stressed the need for better communication from federal agencies. "We need clear, timely information from federal agencies so that the panic doesn't take over and rumors don't spread. When communities are kept in the dark, fear fills the gaps and the uncertainty ripples across our city."