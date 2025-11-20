ICE raid in St. Paul: Donations for detained father surpass $25K goal

The Brief The family of a man who was detained in an ICE raid is asking the public for help in providing the legal fees to return him home. The raid happened on the morning of Nov. 18 at a Bro-Tex distribution plant in St. Paul. Advocates say the man has no criminal record and has been an active part of the community for more than a decade.



The family of a man who was detained by federal immigration authorities after a raid at a factory in St. Paul is asking for help in reuniting him with his family.

Family seeks support after St. Paul ICE raid

What they're saying:

ICE agents detained Alarcón Avila during a raid at Bro-Tex in St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 18, according to a GoFundMe shared by his family.

That GoFundMe set a goal of $25,000 to help families cover legal fees and the sudden loss of their main provider. That goal has been surpassed by the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 20.

His family says he has no criminal record and has been actively involved in the community, including working at the Minnesota State Fair as a cook for Turkey to Go for over a decade.

Avila's daughter, Karla Alarcon Hernandez, shared that her father has been committed to his education, taking GED classes, and participating in the West Side Community Organization.

Family members are meeting with lawyers to navigate the legal system, which they describe as cold and overwhelming.

Photo provided via GoFundMe shows Carlos Alberto Alarcón Avila with his dad. (Supplied) Expand

Why you should care:

Avila's detention has left his family struggling emotionally and financially, the GoFundMe states. His 9-year-old daughter is feeling the pain of his absence and does not understand why this happened to her father.

The family is raising funds via GoFundMe to cover legal costs and support their efforts to bring Alarcón Avila back home.

ICE raid in St. Paul

The backstory:

ICE and other federal agencies conducted a search warrant at Bro Tex in St. Paul on Nov. 18 as part of a criminal investigation. In a statement to FOX 9, the agency said:

"[Tuesday] in St. Paul, ICE HSI and law enforcement partners conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity and served a search warrant in furtherance of a federal criminal investigation. There is no threat to public safety, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time."

Protesters were present when immigration agents arrived at the business, having been tipped off about the raid. Demonstrators clashed with agents, who used chemical spray to disperse the crowd.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was on the scene and reported that federal agents used tear gas on some protesters, resulting in injuries.

"I saw a number of people flushing out their eyes because a number of them had been tear-gassed by the federal folks," said Carter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Carter said, "Though we don't have many details right now, I share the concern and fear this raises for our workers, families and entire community. Remember you have rights."

The City of St. Paul has immigration resources available on its website.

What we don't know:

ICE has not disclosed how many people were arrested or the specific crimes they are accused of.

The timeline for Alarcón Avila's legal proceedings and potential return remains uncertain.