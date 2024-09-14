St. Paul house fire: 1 hospitalized with serious injuries
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire in St. Paul early Saturday morning.
What we know
Firefighters say they responded to reports of a house fire in the 200 block of Edmund Avenue just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Fire crews say they then found "active fire and smoke conditions" inside a house.
One victim was found inside and "removed through a window" by firefighters, according to the department.
The victim suffered serious injuries but was reportedly in stable condition when paramedics began taking them to the hospital.
No other victims were found and no other injuries were reported.
The following photos were shared by the St. Paul Fire Department:
Fire crews respond to a house fire in St. Paul (Photo courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department).
What we don't know
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Officials did not share details on the type of injury suffered by the victim.