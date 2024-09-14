St. Paul house fire: 1 hospitalized with serious injuries

article

The Brief One person was seriously injured after a fire at a St. Paul home early Friday morning. The victim was rescued when fire crews got them out of the house through a window. No other injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.



One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

What we know

Firefighters say they responded to reports of a house fire in the 200 block of Edmund Avenue just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say they then found "active fire and smoke conditions" inside a house.

One victim was found inside and "removed through a window" by firefighters, according to the department.

The victim suffered serious injuries but was reportedly in stable condition when paramedics began taking them to the hospital.

No other victims were found and no other injuries were reported.

The following photos were shared by the St. Paul Fire Department:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire crews respond to a house fire in St. Paul (Photo courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department). From: Supplied

What we don't know

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Officials did not share details on the type of injury suffered by the victim.