St. Paul finalizes 5 candidates for next police chief

The City of St. Paul has finalized its top five choices of candidates for the next police chief.

The final list includes four candidates who currently serve with the St. Paul Police Department.

"Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions a community must make," said Mayor Carter. "While I look forward to learning more about all of the finalists, our City is blessed to be served by a department with such strong internal candidates."

The city has planned two public hearings for the public to get to know the candidates. The first will be held on October 11 at 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice Street. The second will be held the following day on October, 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Event Center, 400 Wabasha Street North, Suite 320.

The city shared the following resume details about each candidate: