St. Paul finalizes 5 candidates for next police chief
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul has finalized its top five choices of candidates for the next police chief.
The final list includes four candidates who currently serve with the St. Paul Police Department.
"Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions a community must make," said Mayor Carter. "While I look forward to learning more about all of the finalists, our City is blessed to be served by a department with such strong internal candidates."
The city has planned two public hearings for the public to get to know the candidates. The first will be held on October 11 at 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice Street. The second will be held the following day on October, 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Event Center, 400 Wabasha Street North, Suite 320.
The city shared the following resume details about each candidate:
- Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis: Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer for Philadelphia Police Department in 1997, and currently serves as Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division/Audits and Inspections Unit. She conducts audits and inspections of all departmental policies and procedures, develops standard operating procedures for the unit, and serves in an advisory capacity to line and investigative operations. Dr. Bailey-Davis holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s degree in education from Lincoln University, and a doctorate in public administration from West Chester University.
- Pamela Barragan: Pamela Barragan became a uniformed officer for the Saint Paul Police Department in 1996 and currently serves as Unit Commander for Community Partnerships. In addition to managing sworn and civilian staff, she is also responsible for establishing and maintaining new and existing partnerships with governmental and private organizations and fosters positive relationships between the police department and the community. Barragan holds an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Inver Hills Community College and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Quito, Ecuador.
- Kurtis Hallstrom: Kurtis Hallstrom became a uniformed officer for the University of Minnesota Police Department in 1996 and joined the Saint Paul Police Department in 1999. He currently serves as a Senior Commander responsible for the leadership and management of the Eastern District. Hallstrom holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from North Dakota State University, a master’s degree in police leadership at the University of St. Thomas.
- Axel Henry: Axel Henry became a uniformed officer for the Roseville Police Department in 1995 and joined the Saint Paul Police Department in 1998. He currently serves as Commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division. Henry received his bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting, and master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.
- Stacy Murphy: Stacy Murphy became a uniformed officer for the Saint Paul Police Department in 2002 and currently serves as Assistant Chief of Police. She oversees day-to-day operations of 563 sworn employees, 159 civilian staff, and 92 volunteers. Murphy holds an associate's degree in law enforcement from the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminology and sociology from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She also has a certificate in leadership from Century College and a certificate in emergency management from the Homeland Security and Emergency Management program.