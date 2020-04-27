St. Paul families to receive additional meal assistance through June 5

St. Paul, Minnesota families will receive more meal assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Monday.

A new initiative with Youthprise will offer more than 40,000 meals a week to St. Paul families in need. The initiative will run from Tuesday, April 28 through June 5.

Families can find meal distribution sites at seven community recreation centers, including two operated by nonprofit partner organizations.

Families with a minor child in the home will be eligible to pick up one meal bag per child per week. Each meal bag contains 7 dinner meals and 7 snacks including fresh fruits and vegetables, juice, a variety of sandwiches, crackers, cheese, milk and more. The meal bags will be available for pick up at the following times and locations:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. at Conway Recreation Center (Sanneh Foundation), 2090 Conway St

Tuesday and Thursday, 2-4 p.m. at El Rio Vista Community Center (in partnership with Neighborhood House), 179 Robie St E

- McDonough Recreation Center, 1544 Timberlake Rd

- Palace Recreation Center, 781 Palace Ave

Wednesdays and Fridays, 2-4 p.m. at Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave

- Rice Recreation Center, 1021 Marion St

- Dunning Recreation Center (Arts-Us), 1221 Marshall Ave

The meal sites will be operated by St. Paul parks and recreation staff. For residents who cannot safely travel to these sites, the city will offer a limited meal delivery service. Delivery locations will be identified on a rolling basis. For more information, click here.

These meals will supplement the meal program supported by Saint Paul Public Schools which serves families with children enrolled in the public school system.