St. Paul educators contract awaits school board approval

The new contract between St. Paul educators and the St. Paul Public Schools is now waiting for approval from the school board, according to the St. Paul Federation of Educators.

Friday, members of the SPFE ratified the new contract. A week ago, the union ended its strike, which lasted three days.

Under the new contract, the district will spend an additional $5 million to hire more counselors, social workers, intervention specialists, nurses, psychologists and 10 more bilingual educational assistants for the next school year.

“Despite a national pandemic cutting our fight short, St. Paul educators were able to win more resources for our students,” said SPFE President Nick Faber in a press release. “We won’t stop using our collective power to advocate for the public schools children and educators deserve.”

The contract also includes wage increases of 1.5 percent in the first year of the contract and 2 percent in the second year.



