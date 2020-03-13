St. Paul teachers union reaches contract agreement with school district, ending strike

article

The teachers strike in St. Paul, Minnesota is officially over.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators reached an agreement with St. Paul Public Schools early Friday morning, ending a three-day strike.

Teachers will go back to work Friday afternoon, but students will not report to school until Monday. The seven Kid Space sites as well as the 24 locations serving meals will be open on Friday.

Union president Nick Faber released a statement saying in part, "Only an unprecedented pandemic and concern over the health and safety of our students and staff stopped St. Paul educators from fighting harder and longer for more resources for our children.”

According to a news release, one of the reasons the contract was settled was because of school closures happening because of the coronavirus.

The agreement includes more social workers, nurses, psychologists and multilingual staff; workloads that are more manageable; wage increases and prep time for educational assistants who are interpreters

There is also an agreement to call for a moratorium on new charter schools.

The full membership of teachers have to agree on whether they want to accept the two-year contract agreement. A ratification vote will be scheduled for a later date.

St. Paul educators went on strike on Tuesday after more than nine months of negotiations.