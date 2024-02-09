Several dogs attack girl in St. Paul neighborhood

article

St. Paul police said a 7-year-old girl sustained significant injuries after being attacked by a group of dogs on Thursday evening.

According to police, the girl was leaving the bus stop and walking with her mother near the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue in St. Paul when a group of dogs appeared from one of the yards and attacked the girl.

Police arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. and said the dogs were scared away by a good Samaritan before they arrived.

The girl sustained multiple bite injuries to her head and leg, and police said she was transported to Children’s Hospital with significant but not life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the initial caller reported five to seven dogs were involved in the attack and described them as pit bulls. Authorities said Thursday they don’t know where the dogs are but believe they live in the area.

Anyone with information about the dogs or their location is encouraged to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

The incident remains under investigation.