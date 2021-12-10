Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergency

article

Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. Below are each city's instructions:

MINNEAPOLIS

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, snow plows will clear streets of Snow Emergency Routes, marked with red emergency snow route signs and blue street name signs. Make sure to move your cars to avoid being towed and ticketed.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, cars can park on the odd side of the streets and both sides of Snow Emergency Routes. The even side of the street and parkways will be plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, cars can park on the even side of the streets, both sides of Snow Emergency Routes, and both sides of parkways. The odd side of the streets will be plowed.

Use the Street Lookup Map to view Snow Emergency Routes. The map can help you figure out which side of a street is even or odd if there are no addresses to check.

View more information about Minneapolis Snow Emergency parking rules here.

ST. PAUL

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. at 12/10/2021, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no "Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. at 12/11/2021, will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted street signs. Do not park vehicles where signs indicate "No Parking." A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours, or until December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. To avoid a ticket or tow, do not park in areas where streets are not plowed to the curb.

Winter Reminders

Shovel your sidewalk. Saint Paul City Ordinance requires snow and ice to be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours. Corner property owners should shovel curbs, walkways and crosswalks to the street.

Do not push snow out into the streets.

Do not place recycling and garbage carts in the street. Carts should be kept in the boulevard or at the end of the driveway.

If you are able, please shovel hydrants out and clear snow and ice off storm drains to prevent street flooding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sign up for Snow Emergency alerts at stpaul.gov/snow . Alerts are available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali and Oromo.

Learn where and when people can park their vehicles using Saint Paul’s NEW Snow Emergency Parking Map at stpaul.gov/snowemergencyparkingmap

Visit stpaul.gov/snowFAQs for a list of snow-related frequently asked questions.

