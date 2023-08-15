Deadly St. Paul stabbing ruled self defense

article

Prosecutors won't bring charges against a St. Paul man after a deadly stabbing in July that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Highland Park neighborhood.

In that stabbing on July 29, police said 73-year-old Robin Lambert was killed after an incident at a home on the 1100 block of South Bowdoin Street.

According to police, Lambert walked up to the home and knocked on the door. When the resident opened up the door, there was an altercation that ended with both men being stabbed.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. and found Lambert with a wound to his leg and the 59-year-old resident stabbed in his chest.

Lambert ultimately died after the altercation while the 59-year-old resident had to be hospitalized.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ramsey County District Attorney's Office announced it was declining to bring charges against the resident, ruling his actions were "justified based upon on all the facts presented to us by the investigators."