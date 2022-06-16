St. Paul crash leaves two dead, police investigating circumstances

A crash in St. Paul left two men dead Wednesday night, and police investigating why.

According to police, around 10:10 p.m. authorities received a call about a crash in the area of Warner Road, half a mile east of the Highway 52 bridge.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man on a motorcycle collided with a man who had been in the road. Both were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a man who told officers he witnessed the crash, the motorcyclist was westbound on Warner in the left lane when he hit a person who was walking down the center of the road.

The witness reported hearing something hit his car, which was held at the scene so the St. Paul Police Department’s traffic and pedestrian safety and forensic services unit could process it for evidence.

The names of both the motorcyclist and pedestrian will be released once their identities have been confirmed.