St. Paul celebrates Indigenous People's Day with new healing pole

article

On Indigenous People’s Day this year, St. Paul Public Schools is highlighting the importance of native culture, with the installation of a new healing pole.

Each color tied on the pole represents something different. The small but powerful ceremony included traditional smudging and prayer, a drumming performance, and remarks from both St. Paul Public Schools officials and members of our Native American community.

"This is kind of an older tradition, but like many other things in Indian country, we are rediscovering our teachings and our history, and so we're bringing this back," said John Bobolink with the SPPS American Indian Education Program.

The pole, which is placed outside the district administration building, will serve as a lasting symbol of American Indian culture, and its importance as part of our community's identity.