Shooting at St. Paul apartment injures man

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:56AM
Crime and Public Safety
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at a St. Paul apartment building early Monday morning prompted a large police response. 

According to St. Paul police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment building on the 1100 block of Westminster Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the back. 

Law enforcement says the man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the scene for a suspect, but they could not find one. 

According to police, authorities do not believe this was a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.  

A large police presence at the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul. 

