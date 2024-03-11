Shooting at St. Paul apartment injures man

A shooting at a St. Paul apartment building early Monday morning prompted a large police response.

According to St. Paul police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment building on the 1100 block of Westminster Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the back.

Law enforcement says the man was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the scene for a suspect, but they could not find one.

According to police, authorities do not believe this was a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.