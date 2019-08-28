St. Paul and Minneapolis mayors proclaim 'Giant Slide Day'

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair, Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors proclaimed Wednesday "Giant Slide Day."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter raced each other down the slide to celebrate.

The five-story Giant Slide is owned and operated by the Pittroff family, which debuted the slide at the fair in 1969.

Officials estimate more than 9 million fairgoers have ridden down the slide over the decades.