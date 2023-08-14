St. Louis County Jail inmate found dead

A person incarcerated at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead in his cell, authorities said.

The 34-year-old man, who was alone in his cell, was found dead the morning of Aug. 10, a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

When staff found him, they began lifesaving efforts and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death was noted at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has requested the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the man's cause of death, which is currently unknown.