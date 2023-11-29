Minnesota chocolate company wins 2 awards at International Chocolate Awards

article

A Minnesota chocolate company took home two awards at the International Chocolate Awards in Florence, Italy, over the weekend.

The St. Croix Chocolate Company in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, won silver for the company's new burnt cinnamon and bourbon bar. The chocolate shop also won bronze for its macadamia bonbon, a news release says.

The silver award recognizes St. Croix Chocolate Company's bar as one of the world's best. According to the company, the bar features a layer of bourbon caramel, ganache filling made by infusing flame-charred cinnamon sticks in cream, and then surrounding the filling is brown butter milk chocolate.

The macadamia bonbon chocolate had earned gold in the Americas regional division in September, which earned the chocolate shop's right to compete in the World Finals in Italy.

"I'm so pleased and really proud of what we have accomplished," Chocolatier Robyn Dochterman said in a statement. "It’s a huge achievement to compete on this level and excel."

The International Chocolate Awards is the largest craft chocolate competition in the world, the release states. Entries are judged by "highly trained chocolate professionals" who score each chocolate on various characteristics, including flavor, texture and balance.