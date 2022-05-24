St. Cloud SWAT standoff ends peacefully

Authorities from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force serving a search warrant Tuesday ended an hours-long standoff in St. Cloud peacefully on Tuesday.

At 8:35 a.m. on authorities served a knock and announce search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at an apartment in the 2700 Block of 16th Street South in St. Cloud when Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, threatened to shoot officers through a closed door.

According to authorities, officers backed away from the apartment door and set up a perimeter, and at that time Jacobs also yelled statements that he was going to kill himself.

At 8:39 a.m. Jacobs fired one gunshot from inside the apartment which exited through a wall into the hallway where officers were staging, according to a news release. No officers were struck and officers fired no shots.

The entire apartment complex was evacuated and several area roads were closed to secure a perimeter.

The St. Cloud SWAT team responded to the scene to assist and phone negotiations were established with Jacobs, which continued for multiple hours.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Jacobs agreed to surrender peacefully to negotiators and SWAT officers at the scene when he exited his apartment and was taken into custody without incident or injury.

All road have been reopened, and tenants of the apartment complex were able to return.