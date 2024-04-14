Teen seriously injured after shooting at St. Cloud gas station

article

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting at the Go For It Gas in St. Cloud Sunday.

According to St. Cloud police, just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South on reports of multiple gunshots. At the scene, officers found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Law enforcement says their investigation showed that a group of people got into an argument that eventually became a physical altercation in the parking lot. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Police say the victim and the suspect appear to be acquainted with each other.

The victim was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, but was later transferred via helicopter to a Twin Cities metro hospital, police said. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Later, a 31-year-old woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, which police say she got during the altercation. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. A tip can be submitted online by clicking here.